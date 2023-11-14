Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) take on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell matchup in this article.
Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|UMass-Lowell Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Tech (-4.5)
|148.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-4.5)
|147.5
|-188
|+152
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Georgia Tech covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last season.
- The Yellow Jackets and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 29 times last season.
- UMass-Lowell won 17 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.
- In River Hawks games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.
Georgia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Georgia Tech is 79th in college basketball. It is far below that, 168th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.