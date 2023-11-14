Tuesday's game between the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a projected final score of 77-68 based on our computer prediction, with UMass-Lowell securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 77, Georgia Tech 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-9.3)

UMass-Lowell (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

With 69.7 points scored per game and 70.8 points allowed last season, Georgia Tech was 221st in college basketball offensively and 202nd on defense.

On the glass, the Yellow Jackets were 163rd in the nation in rebounds (32 per game) last year. They were 322nd in rebounds conceded (33.7 per game).

With 14 assists per game last year, Georgia Tech was 105th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Yellow Jackets were 125th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.8) last year. They were 215th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

Georgia Tech was 51st in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.2 per game) and 16th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.1%) last year.

The Yellow Jackets attempted 61.7% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 69.7% of the Yellow Jackets' baskets were 2-pointers, and 30.3% were 3-pointers.

