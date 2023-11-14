Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) meet at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The game has no line set.
Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats
- Georgia Tech covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last season.
- Georgia Tech was less successful against the spread than UMass-Lowell last year, recording an ATS record of 15-14-0, as opposed to the 17-10-0 mark of the River Hawks.
Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Georgia Tech
|69.7
|147.7
|70.8
|136.8
|139.8
|UMass-Lowell
|78
|147.7
|66
|136.8
|142.8
Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Yellow Jackets recorded only 3.7 more points per game (69.7) than the River Hawks allowed (66).
- Georgia Tech went 12-1 against the spread and 13-3 overall last season when scoring more than 66 points.
Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Georgia Tech
|15-14-0
|12-17-0
|UMass-Lowell
|17-10-0
|15-12-0
Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Georgia Tech
|UMass-Lowell
|11-6
|Home Record
|17-0
|3-9
|Away Record
|9-8
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|7-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|72.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.1
|66.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
