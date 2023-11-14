Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Glynn County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Glynn County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Glynn County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glynn Academy at Tattnall County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Reidsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlton County High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
