The Detroit Pistons (2-9) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Hawks vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 119 - Pistons 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 4.5)

Hawks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-7.1)

Hawks (-7.1) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.6

The Hawks have been less successful against the spread than the Pistons this year, recording an ATS record of 3-6-0, compared to the 5-6-0 mark of the Pistons.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Detroit covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 50% of the time.

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 55.6% of the time this season (five out of nine), less often than Detroit's games have (seven out of 11).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-2) this season while the Pistons have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-8).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks have been led by their offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by averaging 120.3 points per game. They rank 23rd in the league in points allowed (117 per contest).

Atlanta is grabbing 46.7 boards per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is ceding 42 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Hawks rank ninth in the NBA with 26.4 dimes per contest.

This year, Atlanta is averaging 15.1 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and forcing 15 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Hawks are draining 12.9 threes per game (11th-ranked in league). They own a 35.4% shooting percentage (17th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

