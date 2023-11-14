The Detroit Pistons (2-9) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -4.5 233.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

In six of nine games this season, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to total more than 233.5 points.

The average point total in Atlanta's matchups this year is 237.3, 3.8 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Hawks have compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Atlanta has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

Atlanta has played as a favorite of -190 or more twice this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 65.5% chance to win.

Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info

Hawks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 6 66.7% 120.3 230 117 231.2 234.8 Pistons 3 27.3% 109.7 230 114.2 231.2 220.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has a worse record against the spread in home games (1-3-0) than it does on the road (2-3-0).

The Hawks average 6.1 more points per game (120.3) than the Pistons allow (114.2).

When Atlanta puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Hawks and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 3-6 0-3 5-4 Pistons 5-6 4-4 7-4

Hawks vs. Pistons Point Insights

Hawks Pistons 120.3 Points Scored (PG) 109.7 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 3-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 5-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 117 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-4 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-7

