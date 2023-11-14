Trae Young is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons square off at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -143) 9.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Young has scored 21.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 4.2 points less than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- two -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 10 assists per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (9.5).

Young has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 23.5-point over/under for Dejounte Murray on Tuesday is 2.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (21.3).

He pulls down 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Murray has picked up 5.5 assists per game, 3.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (8.5).

He one made three-pointer average is 1.5 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -143)

The 14.5 points Jalen Johnson scores per game match his prop total on Tuesday.

His rebounding average -- seven -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Johnson averages two assists, 1.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -149)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Cade Cunningham is 22.5 points. That is 0.2 more than his season average of 22.3.

His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Cunningham's year-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 2.8 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Cunningham has connected on 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

