The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4) are monitoring three players on the injury report, including Nikita Kucherov, as they ready for a Tuesday, November 14 game against the St. Louis Blues (7-5-1) at Enterprise Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Nikita Kucherov RW Questionable Illness

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay has scored the fifth-most goals in the league (53 total, 3.5 per game).

Their goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the league.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 36 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the league.

St. Louis has one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 35 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.

Their +1 goal differential is 15th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-140) Blues (+115) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.