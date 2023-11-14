The St. Louis Blues will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, with Brayden Schenn coming off a hat trick in their most recent game.

The Lightning-Blues matchup will air on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN, so tune in to take in the action.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Lightning vs Blues Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 54 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.

The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Lightning have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 14 11 12 23 13 6 0% Brayden Point 15 6 12 18 4 3 48.8% Victor Hedman 15 3 14 17 12 3 - Brandon Hagel 15 7 8 15 5 4 50% Steven Stamkos 13 5 10 15 5 2 51.9%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 35 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.

The Blues' 36 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players