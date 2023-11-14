After Pavel Buchnevich's three-goal game in the St. Louis Blues' 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche, the Blues (7-5-1) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN.

The Lightning have gone 4-3-3 in the last 10 contests, totaling 36 total goals (11 power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 31.4%). They have allowed 33 goals to their opponents.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey game.

Lightning vs. Blues Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final score of Blues 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+110)

Blues (+110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Lightning vs Blues Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 6-5-4 overall and -4-4 in overtime matchups.

In the five games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-0-4 record (good for six points).

Tampa Bay finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Lightning have scored more than two goals 11 times, and are 6-2-3 in those games (to record 15 points).

In the six games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered seven points after finishing 3-2-1.

When it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 5-2-0 (10 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Lightning finished 1-3-4 in those contests (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.77 24th 28th 3.6 Goals Allowed 2.69 7th 21st 30 Shots 28.3 29th 27th 33.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 25th 4th 31.37% Power Play % 7.69% 31st 8th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 75% 24th

Lightning vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

