The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikita Kucherov, Robert Thomas and others in this game.

Lightning vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 19:58 per game.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 7 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5 at Senators Nov. 4 1 4 5 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Brayden Point has 18 points (1.2 per game), scoring six goals and adding 12 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 at Senators Nov. 4 3 1 4 5

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Victor Hedman's 17 points this season have come via three goals and 14 assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 2 2 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 2 3 2 at Senators Nov. 4 1 1 2 1

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Thomas' 15 points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has six goals and nine assists in 13 games.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 11 0 4 4 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1

Brayden Schenn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Brayden Schenn is a top offensive contributor for St. Louis with nine total points this season. He has scored five goals and added four assists in 13 games.

Schenn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 11 3 1 4 7 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 3 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.