Will Luke Glendening Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 14?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Luke Glendening going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Glendening stats and insights
- Glendening has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Glendening has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 35 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Glendening recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
