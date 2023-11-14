The Mercer Bears (1-1) take on the Morehead State Eagles (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Morehead State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • Last season, Mercer had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.8% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 231st.
  • The Bears' 68.7 points per game last year were just 2.1 more points than the 66.6 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • Mercer went 12-8 last season when it scored more than 66.6 points.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

  • Mercer scored 72.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 5.9 fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (70.9).
  • Mercer drained more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (5.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (35%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Clark Atlanta L 71-64 Hawkins Arena
11/9/2023 @ Chicago State W 66-61 Jones Convocation Center
11/14/2023 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/17/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Tennessee State - Raider Arena

