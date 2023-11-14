How to Watch Mercer vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (1-1) take on the Morehead State Eagles (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Mercer vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Wofford vs Tennessee (6:30 PM ET | November 14)
- Bellarmine vs Chattanooga (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- UNC Greensboro vs Vanderbilt (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Mercer Stats Insights
- The Bears' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- Last season, Mercer had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.8% from the field.
- The Bears were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 231st.
- The Bears' 68.7 points per game last year were just 2.1 more points than the 66.6 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Mercer went 12-8 last season when it scored more than 66.6 points.
Mercer Home & Away Comparison
- Mercer scored 72.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 5.9 fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (70.9).
- Mercer drained more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (5.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (35%).
Mercer Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Clark Atlanta
|L 71-64
|Hawkins Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 66-61
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Raider Arena
