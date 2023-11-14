The Morehead State Eagles (1-2) hit the court against the Mercer Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Morehead State vs. Mercer matchup in this article.

Mercer vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Morehead State Moneyline Mercer Moneyline BetMGM Morehead State (-4.5) 135.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mercer vs. Morehead State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mercer won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 18 times.

The Bears covered the spread three times last season (3-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Morehead State went 16-10-0 ATS last season.

Eagles games hit the over nine out of 26 times last season.

