Mercer vs. Morehead State November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Morehead State Eagles (1-1) meet the Mercer Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Mercer vs. Morehead State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mercer Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)
- Alex Gross: 12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Mark Freeman: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mercer vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Morehead State Rank
|Morehead State AVG
|Mercer AVG
|Mercer Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|72nd
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
