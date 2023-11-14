Will Mikey Eyssimont Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 14?
In the upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Mikey Eyssimont to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Eyssimont stats and insights
- Eyssimont has scored in four of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
- Eyssimont has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 35 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Eyssimont recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|11:25
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|10:01
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|10:39
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|10:59
|Home
|W 4-3
Lightning vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
