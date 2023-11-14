The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs on TNT.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.7%).

Oklahoma City has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.7% from the field.

The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.

The 115.9 points per game the Thunder put up are 8.3 fewer points than the Spurs give up (124.2).

Oklahoma City has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 124.2 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

This season, San Antonio has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.4% from the field.

The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.

The Spurs score only 1.1 fewer points per game (113) than the Thunder allow (114.1).

San Antonio is 3-2 when it scores more than 114.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Thunder are putting up 9.4 more points per game (119.7) than they are in away games (110.3).

Oklahoma City cedes 121.3 points per game in home games, compared to 103.3 in road games.

The Thunder are draining 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 fewer threes and 4.4% points worse than they're averaging when playing on the road (12.3, 40.2%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up 116.8 points per game at home, 7.6 more than away (109.2). Defensively they concede 121.2 per game, six fewer points than away (127.2).

At home San Antonio is conceding 121.2 points per game, six fewer points than it is on the road (127.2).

At home the Spurs are collecting 31.8 assists per game, 3.8 more than on the road (28).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kenrich Williams Out Back

Spurs Injuries