The Providence Friars (2-0) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Wisconsin went 9-1 when it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars ranked 35th.
  • Last year, the Badgers recorded 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Friars allowed (71.0).
  • When Wisconsin put up more than 71.0 points last season, it went 6-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars shot 45.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 44.4% the Badgers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Providence had a 16-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Friars were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Badgers finished 317th.
  • The Friars put up an average of 77.3 points per game last year, 13.7 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up to opponents.
  • Providence went 13-0 last season when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home.
  • In home games, the Badgers ceded 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (71.0).
  • Wisconsin made 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Providence Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Providence averaged 82.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.
  • The Friars conceded fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • Providence sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than on the road (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 105-76 Kohl Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris - Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Columbia W 78-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/11/2023 Milwaukee W 79-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/14/2023 Wisconsin - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Kansas State - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Lehigh - Amica Mutual Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.