The Vancouver Canucks will host the New York Islanders on Wednesday, November 15, with the Islanders having lost five consecutive games.

You can watch on TNT and Max as the Canucks play the Islanders.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Max

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs Islanders Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 33 total goals (only 2.2 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks' 66 total goals (4.4 per game on 7.7 assists per outing) lead the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed two goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) during that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 15 7 18 25 7 7 45.5% J.T. Miller 15 9 14 23 10 8 55.6% Quinn Hughes 15 5 18 23 9 7 - Brock Boeser 15 12 6 18 7 3 20% Filip Hronek 15 0 16 16 15 2 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have conceded 44 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 12th in the league.

The Islanders have 33 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players