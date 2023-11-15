The Eastern's best teams, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) and the Boston Celtics (8-2), take the court at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are favored by 3.5 points on the road.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

ESPN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 115 - 76ers 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 3.5)

76ers (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-2.1)

Celtics (-2.1) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.8

The 76ers' .800 ATS win percentage (8-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .700 mark (7-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Boston (7-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (77.8%) than Philadelphia (1-0) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (100%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the point total 60% of the time this season (six out of 10). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (five out of 10).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 8-2, a better record than the 76ers have posted (1-1) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been getting things done at both ends of the court this season, ranking fifth-best in the NBA in points per game (119.6) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (105.9).

Boston is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 48.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 42.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Celtics rank 17th in the NBA with 25.2 assists per contest.

Boston, who ranks sixth in the league with 12.5 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

The Celtics have a 36.9% three-point percentage this season (eighth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 16.1 three-pointers per contest (second-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

76ers Performance Insights

On offense, the 76ers are the third-best team in the NBA (121.2 points per game). Defensively, they are 11th (111.7 points allowed per game).

Philadelphia is seventh in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.8) and second-best in rebounds allowed (41.1).

The 76ers are 15th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2023-24.

Philadelphia is 10th in the league in turnovers per game (13.2) and 16th in turnovers forced (13.9).

In 2023-24 the 76ers are fifth-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and rank 10th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.