The New York Knicks (2-3), on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at State Farm Arena, play the Atlanta Hawks (3-2). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, MSG

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Dejounte Murray posts 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Johnson puts up 14.5 points, 2 assists and 7 boards per game.

Clint Capela averages 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor.

De'Andre Hunter averages 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is putting up 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's also sinking 27.7% of his shots from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gives the Knicks 20 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

The Knicks are getting 22.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from RJ Barrett this year.

The Knicks are receiving 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this season.

The Knicks are receiving 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.

Hawks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Hawks Knicks 122.8 Points Avg. 103 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 102 49.2% Field Goal % 40% 34.4% Three Point % 33.9%

