The Atlanta Hawks (6-4) have three players on the injury report, including Trae Young, in their matchup with the New York Knicks (5-5) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks head into this game on the heels of a 126-120 victory against the Pistons on Tuesday. Dejounte Murray scored a team-high 32 points for the Hawks in the win.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1 0 Trae Young PG Out Personal 21.3 2 10

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: RJ Barrett: Questionable (Illness)

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and MSG

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -1.5 230.5

