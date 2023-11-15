Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Davis, Domantas Sabonis and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Sacramento Kings matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 25.7 points Davis has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (25.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Get Davis gear at Fanatics!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +158)

The 23.5-point over/under for LeBron James on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (23.0).

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.

James' assists average -- 7.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).

He has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -110) 2.5 (Over: -145) 6.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +138)

D'Angelo Russell's 14.0 points per game are 1.5 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 3.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Russell averages 7.0 assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Russell has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -105) 6.5 (Over: -133)

The 17.7 points Sabonis scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average of 15.0 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (12.5).

Sabonis' assist average -- 5.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 14.5-point total set for Keegan Murray on Wednesday is 1.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 7.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Murray has knocked down 3.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.