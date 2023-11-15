Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Davis, Domantas Sabonis and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Sacramento Kings matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST
25.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +124)
  • The 25.7 points Davis has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (25.5).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 12.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).
  • Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +158)
  • The 23.5-point over/under for LeBron James on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (23.0).
  • He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.
  • James' assists average -- 7.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).
  • He has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -110) 2.5 (Over: -145) 6.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +138)
  • D'Angelo Russell's 14.0 points per game are 1.5 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has pulled down 3.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
  • Russell averages 7.0 assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.
  • Russell has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST
17.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -105) 6.5 (Over: -133)
  • The 17.7 points Sabonis scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • His rebounding average of 15.0 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (12.5).
  • Sabonis' assist average -- 5.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM
14.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -120)
  • The 14.5-point total set for Keegan Murray on Wednesday is 1.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average of 7.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Murray has knocked down 3.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

