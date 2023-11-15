Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Kings on November 15, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Davis, Domantas Sabonis and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Sacramento Kings matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Lakers vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs Kings Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -106)
|12.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
- The 25.7 points Davis has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (25.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 12.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).
- Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -118)
|8.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: -125)
|2.5 (Over: +158)
- The 23.5-point over/under for LeBron James on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (23.0).
- He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.
- James' assists average -- 7.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).
- He has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -110)
|2.5 (Over: -145)
|6.5 (Over: -130)
|2.5 (Over: +138)
- D'Angelo Russell's 14.0 points per game are 1.5 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 3.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
- Russell averages 7.0 assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.
- Russell has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (Over: -102)
|12.5 (Over: -105)
|6.5 (Over: -133)
- The 17.7 points Sabonis scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
- His rebounding average of 15.0 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (12.5).
- Sabonis' assist average -- 5.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).
Keegan Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: +106)
|2.5 (Over: -120)
- The 14.5-point total set for Keegan Murray on Wednesday is 1.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average of 7.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Murray has knocked down 3.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
