Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 16?
Can we expect Anthony Cirelli scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Cirelli stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Cirelli has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Cirelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|17:41
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:33
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Home
|W 3-0
Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
