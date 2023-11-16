In the upcoming matchup versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Calvin de Haan to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

de Haan is yet to score through 13 games this season.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

de Haan has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 4-2 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 3-0 10/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:46 Home W 4-3

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

