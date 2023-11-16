Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Decatur County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Decatur County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Decatur County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomasville High School at Bainbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Bainbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
