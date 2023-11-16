The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium. It starts at 6:30 PM ET.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 79 points per game last year were 15.7 more points than the 63.3 the Dolphins allowed.

When Georgia Southern gave up fewer than 62.5 points last season, it went 8-0.

Last year, the 62.5 points per game the Dolphins put up were 8.2 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (70.7).

Jacksonville had a 9-0 record last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Georgia Southern Schedule