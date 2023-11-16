The Mercer Bears (1-2) face the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia vs. Mercer 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game last year were just 1.8 more points than the 65.3 the Bears allowed.

Georgia had a 19-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.

Last year, the Bears put up 6.1 more points per game (64.8) than the Bulldogs allowed (58.7).

Mercer went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 58.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Schedule