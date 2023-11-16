How to Watch the Georgia vs. Mercer Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (1-2) face the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia vs. Mercer 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game last year were just 1.8 more points than the 65.3 the Bears allowed.
- Georgia had a 19-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.
- Last year, the Bears put up 6.1 more points per game (64.8) than the Bulldogs allowed (58.7).
- Mercer went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 58.7 points.
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 71-59
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 76-50
|Curb Event Center
|11/13/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 85-59
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|11/20/2023
|Columbia
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
