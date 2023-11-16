The Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at United Center.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Lightning (-185)

Lightning (-185) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (23 points), via amassed 11 goals and 12 assists.

Through 16 games, Brayden Point has scored six goals and picked up 12 assists.

Victor Hedman has 17 points for Tampa Bay, via three goals and 14 assists.

Matt Tomkins' record is 1-2-0. He has conceded 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and racked up 80 saves with an .889% save percentage (51st in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Chicago's Bedard has totaled four assists and nine goals in 13 games. That's good for 13 points.

Nick Foligno's eight points this season, including two goals and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Corey Perry has scored three goals and contributed five assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of eight.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 1-5-0 record this season, with an .880 save percentage (55th in the league). In 6 games, he has 162 saves, and has conceded 22 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 15th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.62 27th 28th 3.69 Goals Allowed 3.46 23rd 21st 30 Shots 26.9 31st 27th 32.9 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 4th 30.19% Power Play % 10.87% 28th 9th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 79.55% 14th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.