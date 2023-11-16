The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) at United Center on Thursday, November 16 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Lightning have lost three straight games.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-190) Blackhawks (+155) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won four of their nine games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (44.4%).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

The Lightning have a 65.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 10 times.

Lightning vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 53 (7th) Goals 34 (30th) 59 (29th) Goals Allowed 45 (12th) 16 (4th) Power Play Goals 5 (28th) 7 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (12th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-4-2 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay went over five times.

The average amount of goals in the Lightning's past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.1 higher than their season-long average.

The Lightning's 53 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Lightning are ranked 29th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 59 total goals (3.7 per game).

Their goal differential (-6) ranks them 21st in the NHL.

