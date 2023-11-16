Thursday's game between the Mercer Bears (1-2) and Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) matching up at Hawkins Arena has a projected final score of 82-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Mercer, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

In their last time out, the Bears lost 90-66 to Clemson on Sunday.

Mercer vs. Georgia Game Info

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Mercer vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 82, Georgia 55

Mercer Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears had a -14 scoring differential last season, putting up 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) and allowing 65.3 (204th in college basketball).

Mercer's offense was more productive in SoCon games last season, tallying 67.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 64.8 PPG.

The Bears scored 65.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.6 points per contest.

Defensively Mercer was better at home last year, allowing 63.3 points per game, compared to 65.3 in road games.

