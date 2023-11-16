Will Mikey Eyssimont Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 16?
In the upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Mikey Eyssimont to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Eyssimont stats and insights
- Eyssimont has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Eyssimont has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Eyssimont recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|11:25
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|10:01
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|10:39
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
