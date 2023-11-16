Fantasy Football Week 11 FLEX Rankings
It's Week 11 of the NFL campaign, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning flex players -- you're in luck!
Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 11
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|WR
|224.3
|24.9
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|RB
|220.6
|24.5
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|205.1
|22.8
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|WR
|203.5
|22.6
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|201.8
|20.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|WR
|198.2
|22
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|WR
|180.5
|20.1
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|RB
|170.6
|19
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|WR
|170.4
|21.3
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|RB
|170.3
|18.9
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|TE
|161.1
|16.1
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|WR
|159.8
|17.8
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|WR
|159.4
|15.9
|Makea Nacua
|Rams
|WR
|159.1
|17.7
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|WR
|153.7
|15.4
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|WR
|152.7
|17
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|WR
|147.5
|14.8
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|RB
|145.5
|14.6
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|RB
|143.3
|20.5
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|RB
|142.1
|14.2
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|WR
|140.9
|14.1
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE
|140.7
|17.6
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|WR
|139.7
|14
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|RB
|135
|15
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|RB
|132.5
|14.7
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|TE
|131.1
|14.6
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|RB
|131
|13.1
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|RB
|130
|14.4
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|WR
|129.8
|14.4
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|RB
|128
|14.2
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|WR
|126
|14
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|WR
|126
|14
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|RB
|125.7
|14
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|WR
|124.5
|13.8
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|WR
|123.5
|15.4
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|WR
|123.1
|15.4
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|WR
|123.1
|12.3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|RB
|122.6
|17.5
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|WR
|121.4
|13.5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|RB
|121.1
|12.1
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|RB
|120.7
|13.4
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|WR
|120.3
|13.4
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|RB
|119.3
|13.3
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|WR
|119.3
|13.3
|Nathaniel Dell
|Texans
|WR
|118.9
|14.9
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|TE
|118.4
|13.2
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|RB
|118.3
|11.8
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|TE
|118.1
|11.8
|James Cook
|Bills
|RB
|117.7
|11.8
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|WR
|116.7
|11.7
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|RB
|116.5
|12.9
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|WR
|115.6
|12.8
|George Kittle
|49ers
|TE
|115.1
|12.8
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|RB
|112.9
|12.5
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|RB
|112.3
|12.5
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|WR
|111.8
|11.2
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|WR
|111.7
|11.2
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|WR
|111.2
|13.9
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|RB
|111.1
|18.5
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|WR
|109.2
|12.1
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ABC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ABC/ESPN
