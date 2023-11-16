Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Considering a wager on Paul in the Lightning-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Paul vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Paul has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 17:12 on the ice per game.

In Paul's 16 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Paul has a point in five of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In two of 16 contests this year, Paul has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Paul has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Paul has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Paul Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 16 Games 3 9 Points 1 7 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.