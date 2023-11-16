On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Nikita Kucherov going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kucherov stats and insights

Kucherov has scored in seven of 15 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

On the power play, Kucherov has accumulated four goals and six assists.

He has a 16.4% shooting percentage, attempting 4.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 25:02 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 21:50 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 4 2 2 22:38 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 5 1 4 21:04 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:26 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:37 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 21:27 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.