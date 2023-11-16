In the upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Victor Hedman to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

Hedman has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Hedman has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:22 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 24:04 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 24:02 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 2 1 1 24:46 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:15 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:17 Home W 3-0

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

