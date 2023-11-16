Will Waltteri Merela Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 16?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Waltteri Merela going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Waltteri Merela score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Merela stats and insights
- Merela is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).
- Merela has zero points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Merela recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|8:36
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|5:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
