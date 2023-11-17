Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barrow County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Barrow County, Georgia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barrow County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tattnall Square Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bethlehem, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winder-Barrow High School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Hoschton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.