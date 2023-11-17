Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Savannah High School at Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
