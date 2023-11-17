Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in DeKalb County, Georgia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Columbia High School at North Cobb Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luella High School at Stephenson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.