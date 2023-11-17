Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Fayette County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

New Hampstead High School at Starr's Mill High School