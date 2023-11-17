Friday's contest at Baha Mar Convention Center has the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) taking on the Miami Hurricanes (3-0) at 3:30 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 88-64 win as our model heavily favors Georgia.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 88, Miami (FL) 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-23.5)

Georgia (-23.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Georgia Performance Insights

Last season, Georgia was 262nd in college basketball offensively (68.5 points scored per game) and 224th on defense (71.5 points allowed).

At 31.9 rebounds per game and 32.7 rebounds conceded, the Bulldogs were 171st and 283rd in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Georgia was 319th in college basketball in assists (11.2 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Bulldogs were 256th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.7) last year. They were 306th in 3-point percentage at 31.8%.

Last season, Georgia was 156th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.0 per game) and 67th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.9%).

Last season, Georgia took 38.2% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.8% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29.5% of Georgia's buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.5% were 2-pointers.

