How to Watch Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) face the Georgia State Panthers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Huskies' opponents knocked down.
- Georgia State had a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The Huskies ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Panthers finished 201st.
- Last year, the Panthers recorded 66.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 75.0 the Huskies allowed.
- When Georgia State scored more than 75.0 points last season, it went 5-1.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Georgia State fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 69.1 points per game, compared to 61.7 per game on the road.
- At home, the Panthers ceded 9.7 fewer points per game (65.4) than in road games (75.1).
- In home games, Georgia State sunk 0.8 more three-pointers per game (5.7) than when playing on the road (4.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to on the road (26.1%).
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 89-87
|Curb Event Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 77-70
|University Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/19/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
