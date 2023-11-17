The Georgia State Panthers (1-1) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-5.5) 153.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-5.5) 154.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia State compiled a 5-21-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 13 Panthers games hit the over.

Northern Illinois won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Last year, 15 of the Huskies' games went over the point total.

Georgia State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Bookmakers rate Georgia State much higher (83rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (115th).

The implied probability of Georgia State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.