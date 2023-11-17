Georgia vs. Miami (FL) November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) will meet the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.
Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Georgia Top Players (2022-23)
- Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)
- Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Miami (FL) Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|79.1
|25th
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|235th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|133rd
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
