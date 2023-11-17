The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) will meet the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Georgia Top Players (2022-23)

Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)

Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Miami (FL) AVG Miami (FL) Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 79.1 25th 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 71.9 235th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 32.1 156th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9 133rd 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.5 166th 319th 11.2 Assists 14.5 75th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

