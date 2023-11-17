The Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) host the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) at Baha Mar Convention Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. There is no line set for the game.

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia compiled a 9-20-0 record against the spread last season.

Miami (FL) (18-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 31% of the time, 23.5% more often than Georgia (9-20-0) last season.

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 68.5 147.6 71.5 143.4 140.4 Miami (FL) 79.1 147.6 71.9 143.4 147.1

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were just 3.4 fewer points than the Hurricanes allowed (71.9).

Georgia had a 5-6 record against the spread and an 8-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 71.9 points.

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 9-20-0 14-15-0 Miami (FL) 18-12-0 15-18-0

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Miami (FL) 13-4 Home Record 16-1 1-10 Away Record 7-4 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

