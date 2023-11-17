Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Gwinnett County, Georgia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Lanier High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collins Hill High School at Milton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Gwinnett High School at Walton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buford High School at Norcross High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peachtree Ridge High School at Mill Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Hoschton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
