Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Jackson County, Georgia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Jackson County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Dade County High School at Commerce High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Commerce, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peachtree Ridge High School at Mill Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Hoschton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
