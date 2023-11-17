Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lowndes County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Lowndes County, Georgia is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Lowndes County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Valdosta High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Valwood School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Hahira, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
