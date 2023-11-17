The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mercer vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was eight percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

Mercer put together a 13-14 straight up record in games it shot better than 37.1% from the field.

The Bears were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Crimson Tide finished seventh.

The Bears' 68.7 points per game last year were just 0.4 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up.

Mercer went 11-5 last season when it scored more than 68.3 points.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

At home, Mercer put up 72.5 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged away (66.9).

In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 5.9 fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (70.9).

At home, Mercer made 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (5.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than away (35%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule