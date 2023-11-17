How to Watch Mercer vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Mercer vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Mercer Stats Insights
- The Bears' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was eight percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
- Mercer put together a 13-14 straight up record in games it shot better than 37.1% from the field.
- The Bears were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Crimson Tide finished seventh.
- The Bears' 68.7 points per game last year were just 0.4 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up.
- Mercer went 11-5 last season when it scored more than 68.3 points.
Mercer Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Mercer put up 72.5 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged away (66.9).
- In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 5.9 fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (70.9).
- At home, Mercer made 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (5.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than away (35%).
Mercer Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Clark Atlanta
|L 71-64
|Hawkins Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 66-61
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Morehead State
|L 74-66
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Raider Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
